Cape ANN Savings Bank Invests $307,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $495.44 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $500.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

