Cape ANN Savings Bank Takes $213,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

Amgen Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $281.62 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

