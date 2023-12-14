Capital CS Group LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Capital CS Group LLC lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $170.12 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $171.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

