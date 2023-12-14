Capital CS Group LLC Invests $146,000 in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $135,000.

BITO opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

