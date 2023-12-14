Capital CS Group LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gentex by 967.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Gentex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

