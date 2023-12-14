Capital CS Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Sterling Infrastructure makes up about 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 88.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

