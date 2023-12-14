Capital CS Group LLC Sells 8,163 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital CS Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $267.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

