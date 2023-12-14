Capital CS Group LLC Takes $551,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Vertiv accounts for about 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Vertiv by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

