Capital CS Group LLC Trims Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Capital CS Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Sunrun Stock Up 19.7 %

RUN stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $265,501. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

