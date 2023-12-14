Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Position Raised by &Partners

&Partners grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of &Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. &Partners owned 0.38% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 132,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

