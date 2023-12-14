Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,910 shares during the period. Capital Southwest accounts for about 5.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 98.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.9 %

CSWC opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 119.79%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

