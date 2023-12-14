Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Position Lessened by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,910 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest makes up 5.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $927.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. Capital Southwest’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 119.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

