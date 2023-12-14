Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH traded down $6.90 on Thursday, hitting $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,013. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

