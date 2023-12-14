Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lifted by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 42.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Carrier Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.46. 644,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.