Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.21. 356,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,711,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Specifically, CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at $721,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $1,966,400. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

