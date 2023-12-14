Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Community Bank of Raymore’s 4th Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 5.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $275.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.55 and its 200 day moving average is $257.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

