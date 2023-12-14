Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,464 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cboe Global Markets worth $46,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $177.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.56.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.