Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.32% of Cboe Global Markets worth $46,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,775,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 57.3% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $177.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.56. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

