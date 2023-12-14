CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of CBRE Group worth $49,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,590,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

CBRE Group Stock Up 4.6 %

CBRE stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

