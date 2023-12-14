CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,022 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of CBRE Group worth $49,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after buying an additional 365,033 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 801.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.