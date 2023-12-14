Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.4 %

Cedar Fair stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.