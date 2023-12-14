Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $144.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

NYSE:CE traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.40. The stock had a trading volume of 163,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $151.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.07.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

