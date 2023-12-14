Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Celularity Trading Down 7.4 %
Celularity stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 7,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Celularity has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.21.
About Celularity
