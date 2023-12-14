Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $5,053,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,027,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cencora Stock Down 0.1 %

COR stock opened at $203.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 7,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.67.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

