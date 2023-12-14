Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,172 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,489,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,170 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CVE traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,647,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.08. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.