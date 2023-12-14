Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Given “Hold” Rating at Westpark Capital

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Cepton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Cepton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPTN

Cepton Trading Up 4.5 %

CPTN stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Cepton has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.02.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.12. Cepton had a negative net margin of 573.05% and a negative return on equity of 783.92%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cepton will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cepton by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121,653 shares during the period. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cepton by 492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,598 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cepton

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.