Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Given “Hold” Rating at Westpark Capital

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Cepton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Cepton Trading Up 4.5 %
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.12. Cepton had a negative net margin of 573.05% and a negative return on equity of 783.92%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cepton will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cepton by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121,653 shares during the period. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cepton by 492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,598 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cepton
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
