Craig Hallum Downgrades Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) to Hold

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Cepton Trading Up 4.5 %
CPTN stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Cepton has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.
Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 573.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cepton will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cepton Company Profile
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cepton
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.