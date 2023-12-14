Craig Hallum Downgrades Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) to Hold

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Cepton Trading Up 4.5 %

CPTN stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Cepton has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 573.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cepton will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cepton Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cepton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.