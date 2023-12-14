CGC Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $3,004,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 513.1% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $3,246,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $391,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $83.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

