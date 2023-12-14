CGC Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 847 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 17.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $45.64 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

