CGC Financial Services LLC Invests $173,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $271.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

