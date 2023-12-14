CGC Financial Services LLC Invests $27,000 in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kellanova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 2.3 %

K opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $74.27.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,139,386. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

