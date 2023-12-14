CGC Financial Services LLC Invests $79,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 142,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,404,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $234.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $234.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.34 and its 200 day moving average is $218.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

