CGC Financial Services LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after buying an additional 202,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $267.98 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.55 and a 200-day moving average of $257.72.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

