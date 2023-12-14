CGC Financial Services LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

