CGC Financial Services LLC Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 33.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.96 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. BCE’s payout ratio is 158.01%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

