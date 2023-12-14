Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading Down 12.5%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 27,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 99,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

