Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 302 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $14,178.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 939,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,095,580.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 2.7 %
WLFC stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $304.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.03.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.
Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Get Our Latest Report on Willis Lease Finance
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Willis Lease Finance
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 4 BUY-rated high-yield stocks with at least 25% of upside
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Jetblue raises guidance: Can the airlines take flight in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.