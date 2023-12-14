Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,595 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 6.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $47,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $159.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $159.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

