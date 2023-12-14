Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

