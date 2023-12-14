Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,564.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 696,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,635,000 after buying an additional 684,060 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $28,573,000. TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 357,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

