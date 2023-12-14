Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $58.19 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

