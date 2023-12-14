Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 0.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VGK opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

