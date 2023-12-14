Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $34.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $34,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
