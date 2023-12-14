Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after buying an additional 576,880 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $83.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

