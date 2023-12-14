Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.59 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

