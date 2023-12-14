Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $576,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

