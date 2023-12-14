Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $89.07 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 11.8% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $89,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 196,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 37,655 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,975.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.