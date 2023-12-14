Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $64.13 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.