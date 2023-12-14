Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

