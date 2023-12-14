Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.14.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

